Al Hoota Cave - A frozen architecture of huge lion shape stalagmites and stalactites Al Hoota caves nestled at the feet of the highest Mountain in the vicinity of the Tanuf Valley in Al Hamra Al Hamra is a 400-year-old town in the region Ad Dakhiliyah, in northeastern Oman, called Jebel Shams (sun peak) in Al Hamra district and still a part of Nizwa. It is home to the mountainside village of Misfat Al Abryeen. It is more than 5km long traversed by underground River. It was...



Al Hoota caves nestled at the feet of the highest Mountain in the vicinity of the Tanuf Valley in Al Hamra Al Hamra is a 400-year-old town in the region Ad Dakhiliyah, in northeastern Oman, called Jebel Shams (sun peak) in Al Hamra district and still a part of Nizwa. It is home to the mountainside village of Misfat Al Abryeen. It is more than 5km long traversed by underground River. It was...

Exotic Oman Opens Its Doors Long isolated, the Sultanate has begun to welcome foreign tourists to its inviting beaches and historic forts THINK of the Persian Gulf and what do you see? Gulf war soldiers, burning oil, bearded fanatics, polluted seas and flat, bleak desert. What does not come to mind is vacation. Think of Oman, and even the most seasoned traveler might have difficulty conjuring up any image at all. But the...

Land of Legend Over the past decade and a half, Sarah White has become a valued contributor to the cultural life of Muscat through her leading role in the Bait Al Zubair Museum and her exceptional talent as a painter. Recently Sarah gave a presentation to the Historical Association of Oman that encapsulated her unabashedly romantic view of the country. It is a view that resonated with her audience and that...

Oman's coral diversity — a paradise beneath the sea Flanked by strikingly scenic coasts and down in the shallow waters, the coral reefs of Oman are largely uncharted territory — their charm and diversity is yet to be fully explored and enjoyed by residents and tourists alike. Oman holds out a paradise for coral reef watchers Some of the reef areas, although containing rare coral communities, are faced with several environmental hazards. Things are...

Bilad Seit — Oasis amidst mountains THE mountains of Oman are a big draw with tourists, not only due to their natural beauty and moderate temperature, but scattered green oases, which have flourished for thousands of years. The mountain terrain has not deterred rural Omani folk from utilising every inch of fertile areas. All along, they have cultivated the land, grown crops and transformed mountain oases into agricultural gardens....

A walk on the wild side of Oman FOR a country that's in large part arid wasteland and barren mountainous terrain, Oman offers a surprisingly wide range of opportunities for eco-tourism. Nature lovers can choose from a diverse spectrum of recreational pursuits that include bird watching, mountain-climbing, dolphin and whale watching, spelunking (cave tourism), scuba diving and snorkelling, adventure tours of wadis and deserts,...

Spotlights on Interior architecture – Forts of Oman Set amid a verdant spread of date palms Nizwa Fort is a powerful reminder of the town's invincibility through turbulent periods in Oman's long history. In times bygone, it was a formidable bastion against marauding forces that coveted Nizwa's abundant natural wealth, and its strategic location at the crossroads of vital caravan routes. A long line of imams of the Yaaruba dynasty held sway from...

Day Out : Right around Rustaq Driving to Wadi Abyad From a piece of history in the morning to a curious natural phenomenon by evening, this Day Out takes in a range of Oman's delights This trip is a bit of a magical mystery tour. Start with some history at the fascinating Al Hazm Castle and end with the mysterious blue pools at Wadi Abyad. In between, follow Falaj al Wasta for a short way – peering down the access holes to the water flowing...

The Magic of Bahla. A town full of legends and stories A little more than 30km west of Nizwa, – the district headquarters of the Interior Region or the Dhahira– deep in the lovely heartland of the Sultanate of Oman, lies the magical and ancient town of Bahla. Traditional in every respect even today, the town and its lush environs have many a tale to tell the modern-day visitor and Bahla is a must on the itinerary of every tourist who wants to feel...

Summer Getaways of Oman Oman has a distinguished geographical location, overlooking the Gulf of Oman, the Strait of Hormuz, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean. This has given Oman a climate that varies from one region to another during certain seasons, but is generally hot in most regions during summer. These diverse weather conditions are linked to the location and the elements. Thus, you have a dramatic...

Adventure across Wadi Dhaiqa I yearn so much for adventure across Oman's mountains and their beautiful wadis. In such adventures, the spirit of challenge and exploration intermixes with the joy of achievement. Recollections of these encounters with nature remain indelibly imprinted in my memory, and are source of much inspiration for my photographic work. It is that feeling of solitude and co-existence with nature, away from...